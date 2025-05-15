In a firm rebuttal to widely circulated misinformation, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has categorically denied reports suggesting that it has appointed the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as the exclusive broadcaster for the 2025 General Elections.

The erroneous claims, which surfaced through an article published by Malawi Voice, allege that MEC had entered into a preferential broadcasting arrangement with the state-run broadcaster—an assertion the Commission has dismissed as both misleading and baseless.

MEC clarified that no media institution, including MBC, has been granted exclusive rights to cover the forthcoming electoral process, emphasising its commitment to equitable media engagement and transparency in electoral reporting.

In reaffirming its guiding principles, the Commission underscored its intention to facilitate an open and inclusive accreditation process for all registered media entities—public, private, and community-based.

This forthcoming process, MEC noted, will enable accredited media houses to participate in the coverage of all electoral phases, including activities at the Main Tally Centre, where national results will be compiled and announced.

The Commission further emphasised that this accreditation exercise will be conducted in a fair, impartial, and non-discriminatory manner to guarantee diverse and balanced election coverage.

MEC appealed to members of the public, the media, and electoral stakeholders to treat the allegations with the scepticism they warrant and instead rely exclusively on official MEC communication channels for credible and verified information.

The Commission also reiterated its dedication to safeguarding media freedom and fostering a competitive and transparent information landscape ahead of the elections.

With the 2025 electoral calendar advancing, MEC assured the nation of its unwavering neutrality and institutional integrity in administering democratic processes.

In conclusion, the Commission dispelled any notion of favouritism and pledged to uphold a professional and accountable electoral environment in which all media actors are afforded equal opportunity to inform the Malawian public.