A tragic road accident that occurred shortly after the conclusion of the Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament on Sunday has left the regional sports community in mourning and concern. The accident, which happened along a major route out of Harare, claimed the life of Zimbabwean golfer Morton Kombai and left several others injured.

Among the injured are Victor Kachepatsonga of Malawi and Lucky Ayiswere of Ghana, who are currently receiving medical treatment at Kensington Clinic in Harare. Both golfers sustained injuries during the crash and remain under close observation.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anslem Sanyatwe, visited the injured athletes today to offer his support and solidarity. During his visit, the Minister expressed his condolences to the family of the late Kombai and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Also involved in the accident were Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri, who were treated for minor injuries and have since been discharged from the clinic.

The golfing fraternity across southern Africa has expressed shock and sadness over the incident, which has marred the otherwise successful conclusion of the prestigious tournament. Authorities in Zimbabwe are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.