A disturbing video clip is currently circulating on social media showing an unidentified man openly boasting about attacking a minibus carrying supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The incident allegedly occurred as the DPP members were travelling from Ntchisi to Lilongwe after attending a political rally.

The rally had been organised by Alfred Gangata, who serves as the DPP Vice President for the Central Region.

In the video, the man is seen loading maize into an ox cart in what appears to be a rural setting in Dowa District.

As he goes about his task, he confidently narrates how he and others allegedly ambushed the DPP vehicle.

He is heard saying in Chichewa, “Norman Chisale amati adzateteza anthu a chipani cha DPP koma dzulo tamuonetsa mbwadza. Kuno kwathu ku Dowa timatero, boma ndi lomweli.”

This roughly translates to: “Norman Chisale claimed he would protect DPP members, but yesterday we embarrassed him. Here in Dowa, this is how we do it. This is our government.”

The slogan “boma ndi lomweli” is commonly associated with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), suggesting the man is either a supporter or sympathiser of the MCP.

His demeanour throughout the video is unremorseful and even gleeful, as he laughs off the violent act he claims to have committed.

This video has sparked national debate and concern over rising political intolerance and the potential for politically motivated violence ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Observers have pointed out that such statements, if left unchecked, could escalate into broader acts of political aggression and undermine the country’s democratic principles.

There are growing calls for law enforcement agencies to investigate the man in the video and hold him accountable for inciting or participating in violence.

Political analysts have also urged political party leaders, especially from the MCP and DPP, to condemn violence and promote peaceful coexistence among supporters.

Civic society groups warn that this incident is part of a troubling pattern where supporters of different political parties are targeted simply for exercising their constitutional rights.

As the electoral season approaches, Malawians are being reminded of the importance of unity, peace, and respect for each other’s political choices.

The Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Electoral Commission are being urged to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

Failure to act on such provocations, many warn, could set a dangerous precedent that may endanger the integrity of the upcoming elections.