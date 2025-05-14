The Table Tennis Association has released the squad for the upcoming Regional 5 games, scheduled to start in the second week of July in Namibia.

The Table Tennis Association, in conjunction with the Malawi Olympic Committee, conducted a final squad selection exercise at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, where four boys and four girls made it to the final squad.

The eight athletes who have gone into camp are Doreen Guza, Amatia Alibaba and Thokozani Guza for the girls category, while Zandire Ziyaya, Amelo Nkhoma, Bentry Tembo, Mathias Ilamilton and Gift Kaunda have been selected to represent the male category.

Reacting after the selection exercise, President of the Table Tennis Association, Kelech Kenneth Chinatu said: “I am happy that the selection exercise has gone on well. We had 14 athletes from all regions of this country, and I am really happy with how they competed for the final squad.

To his part, Malawi Olympic Committee Technical Director James Mangani expressed optimism that the selected players will perform well in the Regional 5 games.

“I’m convinced by what I have seen. The athletes have displayed high-level talent and skill, and we are expecting good results from these athletes, ” said Mangani.

The selected athletes have already gone into camp in Blantyre to prepare for the tournament.