The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services is set to make significant strides in enhancing the country’s border management capabilities with the launch of the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

Developed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under the Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project (SATCP) with financial support from the World Bank, MIDAS will be launched at Kamuzu International Airport on Thursday, May 15th, 2025 and aims to enhance regional trade, reduce trade costs and time, develop value chains, and improve access to infrastructure.

According to Inspector Pasqually Zulu, Immigration Spokesperson, the new Border Management Information System will greatly enhance operations and act as a catalyst to enhance national security and socio-economic development in Malawi.

“The new Border Management Information System will greatly enhance data collection in entry and exit formalities, visa and residency permit records, asylum, and refugee data, demographic information of migrants and also integration with other systems within the international database,” said Zulu.

Inspector Zulu further said the system is in line with the Department’s migration governance aspirations in achieving the goals of Agenda MW 2063 and will initially be implemented at three borders: Dedza, Mchinji, and Kamuzu International Airport.

The launch event will be graced by Minister of Homeland Security, Honourable Peter Ezekiel Ching’oma, IOM Chief of Mission to Malawi, Her Excellency Madam Nomagugu Ncube, Acting Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Macloid Kalindang’oma, project financiers from the World Bank, and officials from the Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project (SATCP) under the Ministry of Transport and Public Works.

The implementation of the project is expected to bring about significant improvements in Malawi’s border management, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development and national security.