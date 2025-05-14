Malawians have criticised using wooden poles to fence the perimeter of the new rehabilitated Mzuzu Airport.

According to pictures circulating on social media, the K1.4 billion rehabilitated project looks like a joke, with Malawians showing their frustrations.

One social media influencer, Julius Zamwanda Mithi, says using wooden poles instead of steel poles is a joke of the century.

Some say the poles are prone to theft, as some were already stolen during the past demonstrations.

“That airport won’t be secure and will be difficult to meet ICAO Standards,” reads a comment

“The image of the rehabilitated Mzuzu International airport is a national embarrassment. It reflects a deep-rooted problem in our country- our tolerance, even preference for mediocrity,” Patrick Mwizawakaka commented.

In January, officials said, after rehabilitation, the first flight was expected by the third week of February 2025, marking the return of air services after two decades.

When he inspected the progress of the runway in January, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress.

He said the rehabilitation of Mzuzu airport is not an alternative to the much-awaited Orton Chirwa International Airport, which the Government plans to construct after the rainy season.