FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ winless run at Dedza Stadium is over, thanks to Chikumbutso Salima’s late strike that inspired the team to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dedza Dynamos in a TNM Super League match on Wednesday afternoon.

Before this match, the People’s Team had yet to register any league victory at the venue since it started hosting games in 2012, but that record is now over as Peter Mponda’s men have defied the odds to claim three points that have kept them in the top position.

Peter Mponda made several changes to the squad that eliminated Creck Sporting Club in the cup by benching Blessings Joseph, Babatunde Adepoju, and Henry Chiwaya as he handed Clyde Senaji his first start to the team alongside Andrew Jovinala in the defence department.

Nine minutes into the half, Wongani Lungu had all the time in the world to give us a lead, but he blasted his effort over the crossbar from Salima’s brilliant pass into the box.

The visitors were in full control of the match as they kept on pressing from all angles and, in the process, reducing their opponents to a more defensive side as they created a block to prevent conceding early.

Lungu had another opportunity to break the deadlock in the 18th minute when Bullets won a free kick on the edge of Dedza’s penalty box, but his poorly taken effort hit the wall before going out of the field for our first corner kick, which was well defended by Lughano Kayira.

At this moment, Andrew Bunya’s men had yet to make any goal attempts, but Bullets, in the 22nd minute, saw Chawanangwa Gumbo’s goal disallowed for offside by the first assistant referee.

Mponda introduced Babatunde for Maxwell Phodo in the 23rd minute to try to improve his side’s attacking prowess in search of the opening goal.

With 25 minutes played on the clock, a promising chance unfolded for Babatunde to secure the lead, as he successfully outplayed Kayira and attempted a shot that unfortunately hit the post, barely missing the opportunity to give Bullets a lead.

The missed opportunity almost got Bullets punished when Chifuniro Mpinganjira registered his first attempt at a goal that caught Richard Chimbamba in an awkward position, and the ball nearly went in, but it hit the post before being cleared away to safety by Jovinala.

The visitors kept on pushing, and within the space period of two minutes, Babatunde failed to convert inside the penalty box.

The first chance was created by Gumbo, who delivered an excellent cross into the box, which Babatunde headed wide, and moments later, his shot from close range was well saved by Donnex Mwakasinga, before Kayira’s intervention.

The first half ended goalless. After the recess, Mponda brought in Hassan Kajoke for Lungu to add more numbers to the attack while Tayani Phiri and Yasin Chida came in for Friday Osagie and Peter Ademole.

Bullets didn’t start the final half the way we started the first half, as we were mostly second on the ball, with the opposition slowly coming back into the game.

Bullets’ midfield was now losing possession unnecessarily, a situation that forced Mponda to bring on board Frank Willard for Yankho Singo.

Babatunde had his goal disallowed by the second assistant referee for offside.

With 70 minutes played, Bullets had two back-to-back set pieces in the offensive area, but Kayira’s led back four dealt with every situation with ease.

Bunya introduced Dan Mponya for Frank Sanudi as the hosts.

The clock was ticking very fast for Bullets, as Babatunde had another chance inside the penalty box, missing Mwakasinga’s left-hand post by an inch.

Sensing danger, Mponda brought in Ernest Petro and Ephraim Kondowe for Kajoke and Jovinala in the 80th minute, trying to push for a late goal, but the hosts were too stubborn to unlock.

But the moment that the visitors were waiting for arrived in the 89th minute when Blessings Mpokera exchanged passes with Kondowe, who released Babatunde to the right side. The forward wasted no time by setting up Salima, who beat the advanced Mwakasinga to slot the ball home, 0-1.

This was what Bullets needed as they used the remaining minutes to manage the game. But, there was a late drama when Otchaya Okote received his marching orders for violent conduct over Lloyd Aaron.

Bullets went on to claim their first three points over Dedza Dynamos at their backyard since earning promotion in the top flight at the start of the 2022 season.

The victory also means Bullets have registered a league win at the facility since 2012, a year that it started hosting top-flight games.

Bullets are topping the standings with 12 points from four games, scoring 13 goals, and conceding only a single goal.

As for the opponents, the defeat leaves them in 7th position with six points from five games.

