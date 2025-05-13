Malawi is poised to reap significant economic benefits from a new partnership with Scotland, aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two nations.

The UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce (UKMCC), Scotland Chapter will be officially launched on June 12, 2024, with Malawi’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba, expected to attend and speak at the event.

The occasion, which will be moderated by Mr. Hannington Gondwe, CEO of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce, will bring together Scottish and Malawian business leaders, diaspora entrepreneurs, development partners, and government officials to celebrate and strengthen trade and investment relationships.

Dr. Thomas Bisika, Malawi’s High Commissioner to the UK and Patron of the UKMCC, said the launch of the Scotland Chapter is expected to add impetus to Malawi’s quest for increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),

“Malawi is ready for business. As we aspire to become an upper-middle-income and self-reliant country, it is clear that trade and investment will be important. The UK Malawi Chamber of Commerce is well-positioned to support UK businesses planning to invest in Malawi,” said Dr. Bisika.

According to Stuart Brown, CEO of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, this launch represents a natural evolution of the deep people-to-people links that Scotland and Malawi have built over generations.

“We’re proud to support this initiative, which brings economic opportunity into the heart of that partnership. It’s about promoting fair, ethical, and inclusive trade that benefits both nations – and creating new connections that will last long into the future,” said Brown.

The UKMCC – Scotland Chapter aims to support market access, investment readiness, policy dialogue, and sustainable trade partnerships, with growing interest in priority sectors such as agro-processing, renewable energy, manufacturing, and tourism.

Apart from Mumba and Dr. Bisika, other speakers include: Edgar Chibaka, Chairperson – UKMCC & Co-Founder – First Response Group, Tracy Mitchell, Managing Director – True Origin, Robert Anderson, Managing Director – African Lakes Company, Louise Davies, Chief Executive – Scottish Fair Trade, Cameron McAllister, Director – MF Coffee, with more speakers to be announced.