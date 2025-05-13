Irish Rule of Law International program Lawyer, Martha Pigott, says adherence to the Malawi Child Care, Protection and Justice Act is crucial in ensuring rehabilitation of children who conflict with the law.

She said this on Saturday at Lumbadzi Police Station during a refresher training of police officers on the appropriate handling of child suspects.

Said Pigott: “Sometimes a child might be coming from a broken home, not having parents or support in school, so to prevent them from committing more crimes or becoming more dangerous criminals before becoming adults, we have to intervene and rehabilitate them now while still young and put them on a better path.”

She, however, observed that one of the challenges was inadequate safe homes, which she said affected police officers when they came into contact with children who had committed offences.

The Malawi Child Care, Protection and Justice Act of 2010 prohibits children in conflict with the law from being held in police cells but instead requires that they be put in safe homes and also diverts those children away from the criminal justice system for more minor offences.

Pigott urged the police officers to work hand in hand with the parents of concerned children to ensure that they divert children’s cases away from court.

Lumbadzi police officer in charge, Deputy Commissioner Mecklina Mtanthiko Medi, commended the Irish rule of law officials for organising the training, saying it will help improve service delivery, especially for children in conflict with the law.

The training was supported by Irish Rule of Law International and was aimed at reminding police officers of what the law says, discussing challenges and paving the way forward.

By Kondwani Kandiado