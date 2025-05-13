A storm is brewing at Malawi’s State House following revelations that some individuals are being paid millions of kwachas to defend President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration on social media platforms.

According to a well-placed source within the State House, the government has quietly rolled out a strategic communications plan to manage public opinion by countering online criticism and enhancing the president’s image.

The source, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, disclosed that the administration financially supports a selected group of online influencers referred to as “digital defenders.”

These individuals, allegedly handpicked for their strong social media presence, are reportedly tasked with pushing pro-government narratives, praising Chakwera’s leadership, and discrediting critics. The source revealed that these influencers receive monthly payments running into millions of kwachas, depending on their reach and influence.

“The idea is to shape public perception in favour of the president, especially on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where criticism against the government is growing,” the source said. “They have targets to meet certain posts, engagements, and rebuttals they must deliver regularly.”

The revelation has sparked outrage among some civil society groups, opposition politicians, and members of the public, who have condemned the tactic as unethical and a misuse of public funds.

“This is a gross betrayal of Malawians,” said Grace Banda, a concerned citizen. “At a time when hospitals lack drugs and schools face serious resource shortages, it is unacceptable for the government to prioritise propaganda over service delivery.”

Efforts to get a comment from State House Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda proved futile, as his phone went unanswered and messages were not returned.

However, a senior government communication officer, who declined to be named, defended the strategy, arguing that every government has the right to protect its reputation. “There’s nothing illegal about using communication strategies to counter misinformation. The opposition does it too,” the officer said.

But governance experts warn that blurring the lines between government communication and political propaganda risks eroding public trust.

“If this is being done using taxpayer money, then there must be transparency,” said political analyst Gryphon Maruwasa. “Otherwise, it undermines democratic values and accountability.”

As questions mount over the source of the funding and the criteria for selecting the so-called digital defenders, many Malawians are demanding answers from the State House and are calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

The controversy adds to the growing criticism of Chakwera’s administration over governance, transparency, and the rising cost of living.