President of the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU), Charles Kumchenga, has expressed dissatisfaction with the 40 per cent minimum wage increase.

Minister of Labour Peter Dimba told the media in Lilongwe on Tuesday that the government has considered the devaluation of the increase in the cost of living.

The development will see the general minimum wage increasing from 90,000 Kwacha to 126,000 Kwacha per month, while domestic workers’ minimum wage will go up to K72,800 from K52,000.

Dimba also announced wages for truck drivers: “For international truck drivers driving 30-tonne trucks and above, the minimum wage has been increased from K234,500 to K328,300 per month, while for local truck drivers, it has been revised from K167,500 to K234,500 per month. For trucks below 30 tonnes, the minimum wage has been increased from K100,500 to K140,700 per month.”

But in reaction, Kumchenga said the increase does not reflect the current cost of living among Malawians.

Kumchenga said workers continue to struggle amid soaring prices, and the new wage won’t bring meaningful change.