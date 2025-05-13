Forex challenges have hit the Malawi National Examinations Board’s (MANEB) plans, causing a delay in the dispatch of candidate identity cards for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

This is according to the MANEB letter to all Directors of Education and Sports, copied to the Secretary for Basic and Secondary Education, and the Director for Basic Education, informing them of the delay in dispatching the ID cards.

We write to inform you that there is a delay in the dispatch of candidate identity cards for the 2025 PSLCE examinations due to the delayed delivery of the same by the contractor. The contractor faced forex challenges to deliver according to the contract deadlines,” read the letter.

In light of this development, MANEB has assured that alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure that the examinations proceed smoothly. Headteachers have been requested to assist in identifying their learners at the entrance of examination rooms if the identity cards arrive after the examinations have commenced.

“No registered candidate should miss the examination due to the lack of an Identity Card,” MANEB emphasised, as district coordinators will be available from May 16th to provide further assistance to headteachers who may require it.

The 2025 PSLCE exams are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 21st to May 23rd, 2025. According to MANEB, a total of 257,129 candidates have registered for the exams.