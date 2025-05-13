UTM Vice President for the Northern Region, Catherine Mzumara, has added a new title to her name after successfully defending her doctoral thesis titled “Political Competition and Economic Progress: A Comprehensive Analysis of Malawi’s Development Path” at the prestigious Peking University in China.

She has officially earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Theoretical Economics, with a focus on National Development, making her one of the few female political leaders in Malawi with such an advanced academic background.

Her achievement marks a significant milestone not only in her journey but also within the broader landscape of Malawian politics, where academic expertise is increasingly seen as vital in shaping informed policy and leadership.

In an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Dr. Mzumara, who is also contesting as an aspiring Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Constituency, shed light on the key findings of her research. She stated that her study concludes Malawi’s persistent poverty and slow economic progress are largely a result of structural weaknesses within the country’s political system.

“My findings indicate that the current political system of government in Malawi has contributed to an increase in poverty due to the lack of strong institutions and cohesive leadership, both of which are essential in aligning democratic practices with national development goals,” she explained.

Dr. Mzumara emphasised that her academic work provides critical insights into how Malawi can move beyond political rhetoric and towards practical, evidence-based development policies. According to her, understanding the dynamics between political competition and economic planning is vital in crafting strategies that are both inclusive and sustainable.

Through this study, I have identified the root cause of poverty and sluggish economic growth in Malawi. I now feel more equipped to serve as a politician because I am well informed about the economic and institutional reforms required to drive meaningful change in our country,” she said.

She further noted that her motivation to enter active politics stems from a desire to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and political decision-making. With her new academic credentials, Dr. Mzumara hopes to lead by example and inspire a new generation of leaders who are not only passionate but also prepared to tackle Malawi’s development challenges with intellectual rigour and integrity.

Her accomplishment has been hailed by many within and beyond UTM as a testament to the importance of investing in education and research for leadership.

As the 2025 elections draw closer, Dr. Mzumara stands out as a candidate whose vision is anchored in both practical experience and scholarly insight—an asset she believes will help reshape the future of Mzimba North and Malawi at large.