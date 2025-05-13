A fresh bribery scandal has erupted at M’mbelwa District Council, where some council officers are allegedly demanding bribes from applicants for Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) positions.

Verified reports in possession of Malawi24 reveal that certain officers have already pocketed K300,000 from multiple HSA job seekers, promising them guaranteed employment in return.

The identities of the implicated officers and the money transaction statements have been withheld for legal reasons, but sources confirm that some payments have already been made.

This is not the first time such malpractice has rocked the council. In 2023, similar allegations surfaced, involving officers who were reportedly demanding K200,000 from HSA applicants during a previous recruitment drive.

Reacting to the revelations, the Director of Mzimba Institute of Development Communication Trust (MIDCT), Christopher Melele, condemned the alleged corruption and called for urgent action from relevant authorities.

“These are serious allegations that must be thoroughly investigated,” Melele said. “In 2023, we saw similar claims being raised, and now they are surfacing again. As MIDCT, we are committed to following up on this matter because employment should be based on merit, not on how much one pays.”

Melele emphasised that continued malpractice in public recruitment undermines trust in government institutions and deprives qualified individuals of opportunities they rightfully deserve.

Authorities at M’mbelwa District Council have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. However, pressure is mounting from civil society organisations and members of the public, demanding transparency and accountability.

Recently, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a warning, stating that it will take action against anyone found engaging in bribery and corrupt practices during this year’s HSA recruitment.

The HSA recruitment process plays a critical role in Malawi’s public health system, with HSAS serving as frontline workers who provide essential community-based health services. Allegations of corruption in the process could have serious implications for both service delivery and public trust.