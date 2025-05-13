A US-funded flight carrying 49 white South Africans granted refugee status landed in Washington after departing Johannesburg on Sunday, straining relations between South Africa and the US. The move follows President Donald Trump’s assertion that Afrikaners face “racial discrimination” in South Africa, which Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola disputes, citing police reports that debunk Trump’s claims.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, wasn’t involved in the resettlement scheme or screening process, sparking questions about the expedited handling of Afrikaner refugee applications. Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen finds the resettlement “baffling” given the suspension of asylum seekers from other countries, noting the UN found no South Africans eligible for refugee status last year.

When questioned about the expedited process, Trump claimed a “genocide” targeting white farmers is underway, despite South Africa’s denial of state-sponsored discrimination. The US has criticized South Africa’s land policy, alleging seizure of land from white farmers without compensation, which South Africa denies. Elon Musk, a Trump adviser and South African native, previously accused the government of “racist ownership laws” and claimed genocide against white people.