“I was driven by the belief that with the right tools, young people in Malawi can reach global standards,” says Humphry Chilumba, a Malawian music artist and web developer. Chilumba’s journey is rooted in both creativity and purpose, having experienced firsthand the challenges of getting heard without the right platforms.

As the founder of HumChi Website Builder, Mulanje Music, and Gospel Malawi, Chilumba has created digital platforms that uplift others. Chilumba is encouraging young Malawians, particularly budding artists, to harness the power of digital innovation to showcase their talents globally. He advises them to start with what they have.

“Start with what you have. Don’t wait for funding or permission to begin. Use free digital tools to promote yourself, learn, and grow,” he advises. “Whether it’s uploading music, creating digital art, or launching a small business — there’s always a way to take the first step.”

The artist further encourages young, talented Malawians to utilise the presence of social media to connect with others. He also stressed the importance of staying focused. “Stay humble, and keep improving. The world is more open than ever before — and your talent deserves to be seen.”

The biggest challenges, according to Chilumba, are limited resources, lack of digital education in rural areas, and scepticism. However, he believes that consistency builds trust, and community partnerships, grassroots outreach, and practical tools can make a significant impact.

Chilumba’s platforms aim to support youth, creatives, and entrepreneurs who need a voice and visibility. Through HumChi, people can build professional websites without coding, while Mulanje Music and Gospel Malawi provide opportunities for artists to showcase their talent.

Mulanje Music received the prestigious Best Music Management & Promotion Company – Malawi award at the MEA Markets Business Awards in 2023, recognising its outstanding contributions to the music industry in Malawi. This accolade highlights the company’s exceptional work in nurturing local talent, promoting Malawian music globally, and providing innovative music management and promotion services.