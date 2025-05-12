Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials have declared Presidential Advisor Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire the winner of the Mzimba Central Constituency primaries, but candidate Vitumbiko Mumba has disputed the results, claiming that no elections took place.

According to MCP officials, Mkandawire won the elections with 262 votes, defeating Mumba, who garnered 5 votes. The primaries were held at Katunguwiru Primary School, a venue change from the original Chamaliwa Primary School, due to violence that marred preparations in the early hours.

However, Mumba, currently in the United Kingdom on official duties, has rubbished the results, saying he was not informed about the elections.

“I am in London and no one told me that there will be a general election today, but I was told by the secretary of the party leader, Richard Chimwendo Banda, that they will send people to verify people who should vote in this primary election, as agreed by the constituency committee, but this did not happen,” Mumba said.

Mumba’s dispute is further complicated by a pending court case, where he is seeking an injunction to stop MCP from proceeding with the primary elections, citing the use of an electoral college that was not agreed upon by all parties.

Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the Mzuzu High Court, and its outcome will determine the legitimacy of the primary elections.