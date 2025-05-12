Mchinji District Council is poised for improved service delivery after NBS Bank plc demonstrated its commitment to supporting public service by donating four HP desktop computers worth K12 million to the council.

The donation was made at the District Commissioner’s office, where Cluster Head for Centre and North at NBS Bank, Justin Chikaonda, emphasized the Bank’s dedication to enabling progress in the communities it serves.

“We believe that for systems to run smoothly, the right tools must be in place. Our donation today is not just about computers—it is about empowering the District Council to deliver services more efficiently to the people of Mchinji,” said Chikaonda.

He added that the initiative reflects the Bank’s strategic focus on being a Bank that is not only accessible but also actively engaged in national progress.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the council, District Commissioner Lucia Chidalengwa, expressed gratitude to NBS Bank for its timely support. “This gesture will go a long way in improving our service delivery. The computers have already enhanced efficiency in processing payments and have helped streamline our financial reporting timelines,” she said.

The donation will address a critical shortage of computers in the accounts department, which has been hindering operational efficiency. Chidalengwa noted that the donation has marked a strong spirit of partnership, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the private sector and local government in driving development.