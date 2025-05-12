At present, a number of Malawians are employed in Israeli farms, despite concerns about the hazardous conditions caused by war. No wonder, there have been accounts of some Malawians who were initially recruited in these farms fleeing from the inhumane conditions and attempting to find better employment opportunities in Israel, only to be sent back to our country. Additionally, some experts have criticized the political motivations behind the recruitment of these Malawians in Israel.

Despite the ongoing controversies, the Malawi Government plans to send jobless nurses to Israel even though our healthcare system requires more nursing staff. At present, the ratio of nurses to patients in Malawi is 1 to 10,000, which falls far below the WHO’s recommended ratio of 1 nurse per 1,000 patients.

Supporters of labour exportation claim that individuals from Malawi who work overseas frequently send financial support to their families and communities, which can greatly enhance our economy and enhance the quality of life for many. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated that those who migrate abroad often acquire valuable skills and knowledge that can be advantageous upon their return to Malawi, aiding in the growth of domestic industries and fostering innovation.

It has been contended that Malawi will address its domestic unemployment issues by sending nurses and unskilled labourers to Israel. It is ultimately envisaged that this move will create more job opportunities for those who stay behind. Additionally, exporting labour will encourage cultural exchange between Israel and Malawi thereby strengthening their relationship and promoting diplomacy and trade.

According to certain experts, sending workers to Israel will boost Malawi’s global competitiveness by establishing a strong presence in the international market, ultimately enhancing its reputation and influence. Additionally, establishing a labour export industry in Malawi will likely result in a more diverse economy thereby reducing dependence on traditional sectors and generating fresh prospects.

The general understanding is that the need for skilled workers in Israel and other nations will motivate the Malawi government to increase its investments in education and vocational training in the country. It is also acknowledged that individuals working abroad may establish networks that will potentially result in future business prospects, collaborations, and investments in Malawi.

It is important to acknowledge that the aforementioned benefits of sending labour to Israel may potentially be outweighed by several drawbacks.

For starters, it is anticipated that certain skilled workers who have been exported from our country, such as nurses and other technocrats, will opt to stay in Israel where they can find better job opportunities. This will result in a depletion of valuable talent and knowledge in our nation. The general understanding is that the Malawi Government has already incurred significant costs in training and supporting the exported skilled workers.

Furthermore , relying on foreign labour markets may create vulnerabilities, particularly if Israel’s economy experiences fluctuations or if the political relationship between Malawi and Israel deteriorates. Clearly, this is not a sustainable approach to tackling unemployment in Malawi.

Psychologically speaking, Malawians working in Israel may encounter difficulties while trying to adjust to unfamiliar cultural surroundings in the midst of warfare. This may potentially result in misunderstandings and a decrease in their ability to fulfil their responsibilities. Moreover, families and communities back in Malawi are usually affected when workers leave for extended periods, leading to social fragmentation and emotional distress.

Sending nurses to Israel will not only result in a shortage of nurses in our hospitals, but it may also lead to the loss of important local knowledge and insights that are necessary for addressing our domestic problems. This is especially concerning since we are already in need of nurses. It does not take a renowned philosopher to recognize this potential consequence.

The decision by Chakwera government to send unskilled labour to Israel has already led to public trust, discontent and political backlash because many patriotic Malawians feel that this government is prioritizing foreign interests over our domestic needs. The impending plan of the Chakwera administration to send nurses to work in Israel attests to this.

It is highly likely exporting technocrats and professionals such as nurses will assist to stifle innovation and development in Malawi, as fewer experts will be available available to drive local projects and initiatives.

In conclusion, while the individual worker who moves out of Malawi to work abroad may reap more benefits than the country itself, it is important for the Malawi Government to devise a long-term solution to combat the issue of high unemployment in the country.

It is illogical for the Malawi Government to provide training for nurses and then not offer them employment, especially when there is a significant shortage of nurses in our healthcare system. The weak argument that the Chakwera administration will simply export unemployed nurses is baseless.

The Malawi Government needs to take action and adopt a comprehensive and all-inclusive strategy in regards to the number of graduates, ensuring that it meets the demands of both the private and public sectors.