The Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, Professor Francis Moto, has advised Catholic youths in the country to develop a spirit of hard work in academics to achieve economic self-reliance.

Speaking at St. Charles Lwanga Parish in Zomba Diocese during the Vocational Sunday celebration, Professor Moto emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of young people.

Using his own life experiences as an example, he highlighted the significance of obedience, tolerance, and focus on education and encouraged the youths to emulate his gesture by prioritising their studies and refraining from immoral behaviour that can hinder their goals.

Professor Moto said he worked as Principal for the University of Malawi, Ambassador of Malawi to the United Kingdom, Norway, Japan and Brazil due to education.

“The future of your lives is in your hands, and it’s essential to follow proper channels to success in education,” he said.

He also reminded the youths to put God first in everything they do, saying that God-fearing people often succeed in life.

“Don’t rely on your parents’ worth; instead, work hard in education and create your worth,” he advised.

In his remarks, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, Father Bernard Chipole, encouraged the youths to consider joining the priesthood, religious sisters and other vocational while also acknowledging that different individuals have different callings.

He emphasised that education is key to becoming prominent individuals in society and that hard work is essential to fulfilling their dreams.

The Vocational Sunday celebration was held across all Catholic dioceses in Malawi, and Zomba Diocese hosted the event at St. Charles Lwanga Parish under the theme, “Jesus is the Good Shepherd.”