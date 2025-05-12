As the voter inspection and verification exercise opens tomorrow, Tuesday, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has identified some issues affecting voter images in some registration centres.

MEC Chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja, announced this today, Monday, during the meeting with all the 23 registered political parties in the country, aimed at giving them copies of the preliminary voters register that will be used in the upcoming inspection and verification exercise.

Mtalimanja: We have compiled a list of the affected voters.

According to Mtalimanja, during the voters’ register quality assurance process, the Commission identified unclear photographs of voters.

Additionally, she mentioned other challenges like invisible faces in some photographs and photographs of National Registration Slips in place of the voter’s face.

“The Commission has compiled a list of the affected voters and their corresponding registration centres. In total, there are 305 records of affected voters representing 0.0042% of the valid entries, ” said Mtalimanja.

Meanwhile, Mtalimanja said, the affected voters will still be able to verify their respective records in the voters’ register as during the inspection and verification process using fingerprints,, as the Commission will place Election Management Devices alongside the printed voters’ registers at every registration centre.

According to the Commission’s program, the inspection and verification of the voters’ register will be rolled out in three phases.

The first phase runs from 13th May to 15th May, to be followed by the second phase from 21st May to 23rd May. The last phase will begin on 29th May and end on 31st May.

The Commission urged all registered members to follow the dates and verify their records.