Politics is not for the proud or disconnected. It is a game of numbers, strategy, and humility. To thrive in this ever-evolving arena, a politician must understand the people, read the mood of the electorate, and remain grounded. Unfortunately, Vitumbiko Mumba failed on all three fronts, and he has paid a heavy political price.

The recent Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary primaries in Mzimba Central Constituency were more than just a contest; they were a referendum on the political approach.

Presidential Advisor Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire emerged as the clear winner, garnering a commanding 262 votes, while Mumba, shockingly, managed only five. Such a defeat is not just numerical; it is symbolic. It reflects a deep disconnect between Mumba and the grassroots voters he hoped to represent.

At the heart of Mumba’s failure was a misguided strategy. While he focused heavily on media appearances and building an online following, he neglected the most critical political asset, the voters on the ground.

His popularity on television and social media may have earned him public recognition, but recognition is not the same as support. Politics rewards engagement, not mere visibility.

This is not Mumba’s first political misstep. His earlier loss in the race for MCP’s vice presidency at the National Governing Council (NGC) level should have been a wake-up call. Instead of learning from that defeat, he repeated the same mistake: assuming that charisma could replace coalition-building, and that ambition could substitute for humility.

It’s also possible that Mumba underestimated the loyalty of the electorate to Mkandawire, a seasoned politician with firm grassroots ties and a strong record of community engagement.

Mkandawire’s victory was not just about numbers; it was a triumph of strategy, humility, and connection over pride and overconfidence.

The message to other aspiring politicians is clear: political arrogance is a liability. In the modern era, voters demand more than speeches and social media posts; they want genuine representation, personal connection, and strategic leadership.

Ambition alone is never enough in politics. Those who wish to rise must remain humble, engage the people meaningfully, and never take the electorate for granted. Mumba’s loss is not just his own, it is a lesson to all who underestimate the power and voice of the grassroots.