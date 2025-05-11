Jack Della Maddalena has been crowned the new UFC welterweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Muhammad, who won the title last year by defeating Leon Edwards, was looking to prove himself as a formidable champion as he was making his first title defence , but Della Maddalena’s skill and determination proved too much for him.

The win has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, with many speculating that Della Maddalena’s title reign could lead to a potential matchup against Islam Makhachev, who might consider moving up to welterweight to challenge Della Maddalena and pursue double champ status.

The welterweight division is stacked with talented contenders, and Della Maddalena’s victory has set the stage for some exciting matchups. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Sean Brady, Joaquin Buckley and Ian Garry are some of contenders in the division who were looking forward to results of this fight.

Other notable results from UFC 315 included Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot and Aiemann Zahabi beating José Aldo, who announced his retirement from MMA after the fight. The event also featured impressive wins from Natalia Silva, Benoit Saint Denis, and Marc-André Barriault.

Della Maddalena’s title win has generated excitement in the welterweight division, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next move. Will he face Islam Makhachev or another top contender? but one thing is certain: Jack Della Maddalena is a force to be reckoned with, and his title reign is sure to be filled with thrilling matchups and challenges.