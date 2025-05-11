The Lilongwe High Court has referred an application by Vitumbiko Mumba to the Mzuzu High Court, seeking an injunction to stop the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from holding primary elections in Mzimba Central Constituency.

Mumba’s application argues that the party’s primary elections should not proceed using an electoral college that was not agreed upon by all concerned parties at a meeting held in January.

The claimant is seeking an order restraining MCP from conducting primary elections using electors other than those agreed upon and from verifying the list of electors without the participation of the Constituency Committee and representatives of aspirants.

Assistant Registrar of the Lilongwe High Court, Eliya Zawanda, has referred the matter to Mzuzu High Court to avoid accusations of judge shopping. The case will now be heard at the Mzuzu High Court, and the outcome will determine whether MCP can proceed with its primary elections in Mzimba Central Constituency as planned.

The primary elections are part of the preparations for the September 2025 parliamentary election. The court’s decision will have implications for the electoral process within the party and the representation of Mzimba Central Constituency.