The South African government has criticized the United States for reportedly planning to accept white Afrikaners as refugees, calling the move “politically motivated” and aimed at undermining South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

According to reports, the potential resettlement is a “priority” for President Donald Trump’s government, with a document seen by CBS suggesting that the first group of 54 Afrikaners may arrive as early as next week, potentially on Monday at Dulles airport in Virginia.

The controversy began in February when Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status, citing racial discrimination and targeting through South Africa’s land law. The South African authorities won’t block departures of those chosen for resettlement but have sought assurances that individuals are fully vetted and don’t have pending criminal charges. South Africa denies allegations of discrimination against the white minority, citing crime statistics that don’t indicate targeting of specific racial groups.

The US State Department is interviewing individuals interested in resettling in the US, prioritizing Afrikaners who claim to be victims of unjust racial discrimination. However, some Afrikaner groups, such as Solidarity and AfriForum, have declined Trump’s resettlement offer, stating their commitment to remain in South Africa.

Elon Musk, a top adviser to the Trump administration, has been critical of Pretoria, claiming that it is leading a “genocide” against white farmers, although these claims have been disputed by the South African government.

Afrikaners who accept Trump’s refugee offer can retain their South African citizenship, thanks to dual citizenship laws. Immigration expert Ashraf Essop clarifies that leaving South Africa doesn’t revoke their birthright citizenship.

Despite the controversy, the resettlement program’s implementation remains unclear, with many questions about eligibility criteria, application procedures, and timelines unanswered. The move has sparked debates about the US refugee system’s utilization for Afrikaners, given their economic advantages in South Africa.

Source: BBC