Security guards at the former Malawi President late Bingu wa Mutharika’s Ndata compound in Thyolo have gone two years without pay.

Davie Zabron, one of the guards was quoted in the local media saying the late President’s BINETH Trust is responsible for their payments and all along, it has been honouring them apart from the last two years where no payments was paid to the security guards but efforts to reach out to the authorities have yielded nothing.

Zabron also revealed that the unpaid guards provide security at Bingu’s house, Casablanca, his resting place, Mpumulo wa Bata, and his office, adding that the unpaid salaries have left their families in destitution.

According to the concerned guards, they have tried to reach out to Tapiwa Mutharika, the late president’s daughter, who has been living at Ndata compound, but nothing has been done so far.

She, however, refused to comment on the matter.

Last month, a memorial ceremony for the late leader was postponed by his brother, Peter Mutharika.