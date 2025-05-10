South East Police Region Commissioner Noel Mlowoka Kayira has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Kayira has been promoted to the position of DIG responsible for administration, replacing Happy Mkandawire.

According to communication from the office of the Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu dated May 9 2025, Kayira’s appointment is with effect from April 16 2025.

“Reference is made to minutes of the 426th meeting of the Police Service Commission [POL.SC/12] held at Makokola Police Cottage from Monday 14/04/25 to Wednesday 16/04/25, ”as it reads.

Kayira is a lawyer, and recently he got a PHD (Doctor of Philosophy) from the University of Malawi.

Kayira is one of the Police officers regarded as the most principled and professional senior law enforcement officers in the country.

The commission has also promoted Angello Ackis Muwanga, who was the director of operations at Police Headquarters (Area 30), to DIG responsible for operations.

The Police service has also promoted over 860 police officers across the country to various ranks.