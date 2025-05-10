The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has found the Association’s Executive Committee member, Daud Mtanthiko, not guilty of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Mtanthiko is accused of taking advantage of his position as Head of Delegation for the Malawi National Football Team, the Scorchers, in South Africa, and wanting to have sexual intercourse with one of the players, Hazi Mbizi.

FAM president, Fleetwood Haiya, says the Commission of Inquiry that was instituted to investigate the matter found the accused not guilty of sexual harassment.

However, according to Haiya, the inquiry revealed that the accused had access to the complainant’s room but was quick to mention that there was no text message evidence to substantiate the allegations, as the complainant had already deleted messages in her phone before lodging her complaint.

Despite the exoneration on sexual harassment charges, Mtanthiko remains suspended and is scheduled to appear before the FAM Disciplinary Committee to answer charges related to breach of guidelines.

In addition to FAM’s internal inquiry, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is conducting an independent investigation into the allegations.

FAM has also stated that it will await the MHRC’s report before taking any further action.