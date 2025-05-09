Some officials at M’mbelwa District Council in Mzimba are reportedly uneasy about the imminent arrival of the new District Commissioner, Rodgers Newa, who is scheduled to begin work on May 19, 2025.

Sources within the council say the discomfort stems from fears among several officials currently serving in acting positions. They reportedly suspect that Newa may prefer to work with fully appointed personnel rather than those temporarily holding office.

“There is a feeling of uncertainty among the acting officials,” one insider confided. “They are worried that the new DC may push for changes that could see them replaced by confirmed officers.”

The situation has raised concern among governance experts, with political analyst and University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Thomas Chirwa questioning the motives behind the resistance to Newa’s appointment.

“The government should not hesitate to transfer these officials and investigate why they are opposed to the new DC,” said Chirwa in an interview.

He further criticised the over-reliance on acting officials in key administrative roles, particularly in a strategic district like Mzimba.

“M’mbelwa District is vast and important. We need confirmed officials to ensure accountability and effective service delivery,” Chirwa added.

Rodgers Newa’s appointment comes at a time when the government is pushing for improved governance and performance in local councils. His leadership will be closely watched as he takes the helm of one of Malawi’s most prominent districts.