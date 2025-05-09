The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has pledged K12 million to the Tertiary Students Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM) to support the upcoming national sports festival in Lilongwe.

The cheque handover ceremony took place at NBM’s head office in Blantyre, highlighting the bank’s ongoing investment in initiatives that benefit the youth and the broader community.

The TESSAM Sports Festival, set to take place over the weekend across three major venues – African Bible College (ABC), Bambino School, and the Bingu National Stadium – promises to be an exciting celebration of talent and teamwork.

Speaking after presenting the cheque, NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, emphasised the Bank’s deep-rooted dedication to empowering the country’s youth.

“NBM plc believes in youth development, and it also believes in the development of tertiary institutions. This is part of a comprehensive strategy that we have towards youth engagement—ensuring we support them in all spheres during their studies,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa highlighted that this is not the first time the bank has supported TESSAM, having also contributed in 2024. The Bank also continues to run its ‘More Excellence Program,’ which includes scholarships, mentorships, the provision of academic equipment, and performance-based student awards.

“In addition to this K12 million donation, we have other ongoing initiatives by the Bank aimed at supporting youth, including a university-based college basketball program that has significantly contributed to the development of basketball in Malawi.

“This is all part of our integral plan to target and engage with our youth stakeholders, who are part of the ‘Bank of the Nation’. They graduate and grow with us, and go on to work with us in different spheres of development and the economy,” added Hiwa.

TESSAM Treasurer Tadala Namaona expressed immense gratitude on behalf of the association, describing the donation as both generous and unexpected. “With the coming in of the National Bank, we know it is going to be an even greater event than what we had last year. It means more resources, better organisation, and more exposure for our athletes.”

The TESSAM Sports Festival is expected to draw large crowds, competitive teams, and a renewed spirit of youth development.