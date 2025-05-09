The Mzuzu University Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions, have threatened to hold peaceful demonstrations in the presence of President Lazarus Chakwera during graduation ceremony, next week, Wednesday.

The two Unions have expressed concerns and disappointments regarding the delayed payment of service gratuity to their members.

A joint statement by the two unions, says the gratuity has delayed for five months now, while other universities were sorted out two months ago.

They say, they wrote President Chakwera on the matter on 11th April, in his capacity as Chancellor of the University, requesting for pay-outs to be made by April 30th, 2025.

It reads; “Our members are now beginning to wonder as to whether the petition was really brought to the President’s attention in the manner we had written it, as we believe that the President is capable of handling the matter as per our request”

“The public may wish to note that when similar payments were being made for other public Universities in the name of UNIMA,KUHES and MUBAS, the period between cut-off date for the gratuity contract and the actual pay-out was three months”.

Meanwhile, the two Unions have threatened to hold peaceful protests during the graduation if the matter remains unattended to before the event.