Airtel Africa plc has announced its results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showcasing a strong operating performance driven by its focus on digital inclusion and customer experience.

The company’s total customer base grew by 8.7% to 166.1 million, with smartphone penetration increasing by 4.3% to 44.8%. Data customers rose by 14.1% to 73.4 million, with data usage per customer increasing by 30.4% to 7.0 GB.

This growth in data usage supported a 15.4% increase in data Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in constant currency. Mobile money subscribers also saw a significant increase of 17.3% to 44.6 million, with mobile money ARPU growing by 11.4% in constant currency.

The company’s strategic focus on great customer experience was supported by sustained network investment, including the rollout of 2,583 new sites and approximately 3,300 kilometres of fibre. This investment has enabled increased data capacity across the region.

In terms of financial performance, revenues grew by 21.1% in constant currency, driven by strong execution and tariff adjustments in Nigeria. Mobile services revenue increased by 19.6% in constant currency, with mobile money revenue growing by 29.9%. Underlying EBITDA margins expanded from 45.3% in Q1’25 to 47.3% in Q4’25, reflecting the company’s focus on cost optimisation.

“We have reported another strong operating performance as our strategy continues to deliver against the significant opportunity that exists across our markets,” Sunil Taldar, Chief Executive Officer, commented. “The focus on our refreshed strategy has seen continued investment in the network while also driving improvements in our digital platforms and offerings to further enhance the customer experience.”

Taldar added that the company remains focused on delivering its strategy to transform the lives of its customers and support economic prosperity across its markets.

The company has recommended a final dividend of 3.9 cents per share, making the total dividend for the full year 6.5 cents per share, a 9.2% growth from the previous year. Airtel Africa is also making significant progress in its preparations for the Airtel Money IPO, anticipating a listing event in the first half of calendar year 2026, subject to market conditions.