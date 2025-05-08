The Freedom Fighting Group, Malawi First, has asked the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC to suspend the use of Smartmatic systems for the 2025 tripartite elections.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday in Lilongwe, the leader of the grouping, Bon Kalindo, expressed dismay with the Commission’s decision to continue using Smartmatic without transparency.

He further asked the commission to allow an independent body to audit the system before its disqualification.

“We believe that an independent auditor would provide an unbalanced assessment of MEC’s processes, identifying potential vulnerabilities and ensuring that every vote counts”

“After auditing the system, what we want to hear is to disqualify it. We don’t want Smartmatic anymore, we will vote manually come September,” said Kalindo.

Kalindo has also called upon public officers, particularly in the Executive Branch of government, including Cabinet Ministers, to declare their assets, declare their source of funding and provide proof of tax retention to the Malawi Revenue Authority through their private business.

Meanwhile, Kalindo warned to mobilise Malawians for further actions if the addressed parties fail to respect the calls in the next 14 days.

By Eric Chiputula