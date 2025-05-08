As Malawi stands at a critical crossroads, we must confront a growing cancer that continues to choke the progress of our nation, “crookery”, a culture of blind loyalty, opportunism, and silence in the face of political failure.

For too long, we have allowed dishonest and self-serving politicians to manipulate us with handouts, tribal affiliations, and empty promises while they grow fat at the expense of the suffering majority. This must end now.

Our silence is no longer golden; it is dangerous.

Across Malawi, from Chitipa to Nsanje, the evidence is clear: hospitals lack medicine, schools are dilapidated, our youth roam the streets jobless, and basic infrastructure is in ruins. Meanwhile, those in power live luxuriously, immune to the struggles of the common citizen. They chant “development” during campaigns but deliver debt, division, and deception once elected.

What is “crookery”? It is that voice inside us that says, “Let me just benefit while I can.” It is the whisper that tells us not to question leaders because “he is from our region” or “she is my uncle’s friend.” It is the mindset that rewards mediocrity and punishes truth-telling.

It is the culture that makes voters praise a politician for distributing maize today while ignoring the famine he helped create yesterday.

It is time we woke up.

We must reject politicians who recycle lies. We must stop supporting leaders based on tribe, religion, or party colours. Malawi belongs to all of us, and we deserve leaders who are visionary, accountable, and development-focused, not those who only remember the poor when elections are near.

As citizens, we must rise above petty politics. Let us demand transparency in how public funds are used. Let us vote with our brains, not our stomachs. Let us say no to crookedness and yes to national interest.

True patriotism is not singing party slogans; it is demanding better roads, better schools, and better governance.

Our democracy is too young to be left in the hands of political jokers.

Malawians, the power is in our hands. If we want change, we must stop laying the red carpet for crooks and start holding them accountable. Let us use our voice, our vote, and our vigilance to shape a better future.

Enough is enough. The time is now to say NO to crooked leaders.