The NBM Mo626 Inter-College Social Weekend ignited Bunda Campus at LUANAR, unleashing a whirlwind of music, energy, and excitement, transforming the academic grounds into a pulsating carnival, leaving students buzzing with unforgettable memories that will linger long after the music faded.

The event brought together students from various colleges, showcasing a vibrant display of talent, camaraderie, and youthful enthusiasm, making it a truly memorable experience for all who attended.

The night reached unforgettable heights with the dynamic performances of Patience Namadingo, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy, Temwa, Joe Ikon, Crispy MW, Slyc and Sean Morgan—each bringing a unique flavour that lit up the Bunda Campus.

Namadingo lit up the stage with an electrifying performance of ‘Tuli’ and ‘Maury’, commanding attention with his signature charisma and inspiring the crowd to sing along word for word. Later, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy cranked the excitement with their smash hit ‘Fast.’

Then, Sean Morgan delivered an emotional masterclass with ‘2fa’, moving the audience while sending many students to their knees, swaying and singing in unison. Joe Ikon, Temwa, Crispy Malawi, and Sylc each delivered electrifying performances that kept the crowd hyped with a perfect blend of Afro-inspired energy.

The whole show was backed by an incredible team of DJS—Classic, Prince, Faith, and Vampire, who kept the beats flowing seamlessly between acts, and turning the transitions into moments of their own.

NBM plc’s Product Development and Strategy Manager, Weruzani Kunkwenzu, expressed excitement over the success of the show. “We believe in more than just banking—we believe in creating moments that matter. This weekend, NBM didn’t just fund a concert, but we sparked joy, amplified youth voices, and gave them a memory to every student in attendance.”

Edith Chirwa, a student from NRC, also praised the show. “I have never felt this alive. Namadingo brought the magic, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy made us go wild, and Sean Morgan touched our hearts—it was everything in one night,” said Chirwa.

The event was a melting pot of youth, culture, and creativity of students from across multiple tertiary institutions, including Pentecostal Life University, LUANAR (Bunda Campus, NRC & City Campus), Lake Malawi Anglican University, Malawi College of Health Sciences, Kamuzu College of Nursing, College of Medicine, Nkhoma University, Daeyang University, and Nalikule College.