A fresh diplomatic hostility has ensued between India and Pakistan as the former launched a series of airstrikes on Wednesday targeting what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” marks a sharp uptick in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

According to Indian officials, the strikes were a direct response to last month’s brutal massacre of 26 civilians in Indian-controlled Kashmir—a tragedy New Delhi blames on Pakistan-backed militants. Islamabad has strongly denied any involvement in the attack.

Pakistan condemned the Indian strikes, claiming that eight people—including children—were killed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labelled the offensive “an act of war” and vowed that Pakistan would respond appropriately. Pakistan also claimed its forces had shot down five Indian Air Force fighter jets and a drone. India has yet to confirm or comment on those reported losses.

The volatile Kashmir region, long a flashpoint between the two countries, is at the centre of the latest confrontation. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the disputed territory since gaining independence in 1947. Both nations claim Kashmir in its entirety but control different parts.