In a major step towards improving access to basic education in rural Malawi, Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust has officially handed over a K115 million classroom block to Katete Junior Primary School in Rumphi District.

The newly constructed block will enable the school, which previously offered classes only from Standard One to Six, to expand into a full primary school, allowing learners to complete their primary education within their community.

This development is expected to ease the burden on children who had to walk long distances to attend schools offering upper primary grades.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Chairperson of Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust, Tawonga Manda, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting education across Malawi.

“This is the third school block we have constructed in the country. With support from Care Malawi, we identified Katete Primary School because many learners here were walking long distances just to access the remaining classes. That is a burden no child should have to bear,” Manda said.

The classroom block forms part of Old Mutual’s broader initiative to strengthen educational infrastructure in underserved communities.

Rumphi District Council’s Director of Education and Sports, Fiddes Msowoya, hailed the gesture and highlighted the ongoing infrastructure challenges in the district.

“While we are grateful for this much-needed addition, Rumphi continues to face a significant shortage of school infrastructure. Partnerships like these are key to closing that gap,” Msowoya stated.

The handover marks a milestone for Katete and sets a hopeful tone for other schools in similar circumstances across the region.