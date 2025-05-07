The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it has concluded its investigation into the alleged sexual harassment which implicated its Executive Committee member Daudi Mtanthiko.

The country’s football governing body, through its president, Fleetwood Haiya, told the local media on Wednesday that the outcome of the investigation would be out before this week ends.

“As FAM, we also have one of our investigations, and I am sure the report will come out before the 10th May, which also shows progress of what we have done,” he said.

He further added that during the FAM’s executive meeting, which took place on 4th May in Lilongwe, they agreed to allow private investigators to come into the matter, citing the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), which has shown interest in the matter.

He, however, admitted that FAM didn’t do well in terms of its reporting lines, as they saw the issue on social media platforms first before issuing a statement.

He then assured the public that the association takes issues of sexual harassment very seriously.

He revealed that FIFA and CAF always encourage football associations to create a safe environment for women’s and youth teams by having a safeguarding officer, which the Scorchers had on the trip to South Africa.

The alleged sexual harassment incident is said to have happened in South Africa when the Scorchers travelled for two friendly matches against Banyana Banyana.

The association suspended Mtanthiko following orders from the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to have the issue investigated.

According to the alleged victim, through a WhatsApp conversation, Mtanthiko is believed to have entered her room with his pants down as he kept on begging her to have sex by pushing her down to the bed.

“He asked me to have sex with him by telling me to behave because I am old enough to handle such a situation. I warned him that I would call for help before pleading with me to assist him because he was horny,” reads part of the conversation.