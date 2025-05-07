Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector have expressed optimism that the proposed ECD Bill, once enacted, will significantly address longstanding challenges facing early childhood education and help Malawi meet its 2063 development vision.

Speaking during a stakeholder briefing in Mzimba on Wednesday, Reverend Nase Chunga, Executive Director of the ECD Department under the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, said the bill has the potential to be a game-changer in streamlining and strengthening ECD services across the country.

“The bill is pushing for the creation of a standalone ministry dedicated to ECD, similar to what exists in countries such as Botswana,” said Rev. Chunga. “It also aims to professionalise the role of caregivers by recognising them as trained professionals and placing them on the government payroll.”

Rev. Chunga added that the proposed law seeks to establish a legal framework compelling the government to honour international commitments, including the pledge to allocate at least 12% of the national budget to ECD programming.

Currently, ECD centres across Malawi face various operational challenges, including a lack of infrastructure, underqualified staff, and inadequate funding barriers that stakeholders say continue to compromise the quality of foundational learning for children.

Adding his voice, Mzimba South District Social Welfare Officer Bernard Nangwale supported the call for greater investment in ECD, commending the government for allocating K32 million towards ECD initiatives in M’mbelwa District Council. However, he stressed that the funding remains insufficient given the sector’s broad needs.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment so far, but for real impact, ECD must be prioritised in national planning and budgeting,” Nangwale said.

Stakeholders believe that with legal backing and stronger policy support, ECD can become a powerful lever for national development, providing children with a strong start and ultimately contributing to the Malawi 2063 blueprint’s pillars of human capital and inclusive development.