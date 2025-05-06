The United Kingdom is set to join the United States in restricting visa applications, citing concerns over fraudulent claims and overstayers. The move is part of a broader effort to “restore order” to the UK’s immigration system.

The US recently revealed that Malawi government officials are complicit in fraudulent visa applications, which may have implications for visa applicants from Malawi and potentially other countries. This development has likely informed the UK’s decision to restrict visa applications.

According to the BBC, the UK plans to impose stricter visa requirements on nationals from countries deemed high-risk of overstaying their visas, including Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

These individuals may face increased scrutiny and restrictions on work and study visas, particularly if they are found to have a history of claiming asylum after entering the UK legally.

It is reported that the decision comes amid record-high asylum claims, with over 108,000 people seeking refuge in the UK last year. Pakistani nationals accounted for the largest number of asylum claims, followed by Sri Lankan and Nigerian nationals.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our upcoming Immigration White Paper will set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to our broken immigration system.”

The UK government aims to reduce both legal and illegal migration, with plans to develop training programs for sectors reliant on migrant workers and make it a criminal offence to endanger lives at sea. The move is part of a broader effort to address concerns around immigration and asylum claims.

The restrictions are expected to be outlined in the upcoming Immigration White Paper, which will set out the government’s comprehensive plan for reforming the immigration system.