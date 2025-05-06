A new book, “How to Make Money Grow on Trees” by Tendai M. Shaba, is set to hit shelves on July 28, 2025, offering practical lessons in financial literacy, personal finance, and financial inclusion tailored to the African experience.

Through storytelling, the book simplifies complex financial concepts such as budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management using relatable stories and culturally grounded analogies. Readers will gain actionable tools to manage their money wisely, plan for the future, and make confident financial decisions, even in resource-limited environments.

This literary fiction novel which is uniquely set in postcolonial Malawi in 1995, also emphasizes the importance of financial inclusion.

“With only a third of Malawian adults using formal financial services, the book emphasizes broad access to financial tools, mobile banking, and community empowerment—especially for farmers, women, and small business owners,” said Shaba. “It explores how emotions and cultural beliefs shape our financial habits, offering practical strategies to break limiting patterns.”

It also encourages shared prosperity through sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship, and collective financial responsibility.

“How to Make Money Grow on Trees” is a 156-page book that will be available worldwide. For a limited time, the novel will be purchased for MK 20,000, a significant discount from the regular price of MK 80,000.