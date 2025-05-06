A shoe was thrown at Kenyan President William Ruto during a rally in Migori County. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with government officials calling for those responsible to be apprehended.

The president was addressing a crowd as part of a three-day tour of the region, where he has been launching development projects. The incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of public officials in Kenya.

Some lawmakers have criticized the incident as a security lapse, while others have described it as disrespectful to the office of the president.

The circumstances surrounding the shoe-throwing incident are being debated, with some suggesting it was an accident and others seeing it as a reflection of frustrations with the economy.

However, Kenyan media reports that three people have been nabbed, but the police have not confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, since Ruto became president in 2022, he has faced protests from Kenyans frustrated with the cost of living and increased taxes.

Source: BBC