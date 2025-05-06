Vendors in Mzuzu are set to stage peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday to express their frustration over what they describe as the government’s continued failure to address their concerns regarding foreign nationals engaging in retail trade.

Speaking ahead of the planned protests, Chairperson of the Mzuzu Vendors Association, Alexander Sikwese, said the demonstrations aim to push authorities to take decisive action, particularly in regulating foreign nationals who are allegedly selling goods at the retail level—directly competing with local vendors.

“We are still seeing foreigners selling goods at retail prices, yet these are products that ordinary Malawians can equally sell. We want to stop that and we’re determined to do so,” Sikwese told reporters.

He noted that despite several meetings and engagements with relevant government officials, there has been no meaningful response or action, leaving local traders feeling sidelined.

The vendors are demanding that the government immediately revoke the licenses of all foreign nationals found operating retail businesses, a move they say will protect local livelihoods and create fair trading opportunities.

Sikwese assured the public that the protests would be conducted peacefully, with the sole aim of having their voices heard and urging the government to enforce regulations that prioritize Malawian entrepreneurs.

The demonstration highlights growing tensions in urban trading centres where local vendors feel increasingly threatened by what they view as unfair business practices by some foreign traders.