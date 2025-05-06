With the 2025 general elections approaching, the Malawi Police Service, in collaboration with UNDP Malawi, has launched a nationwide training initiative to strengthen officers’ capacity in Public Order Management and Human Rights.

A total of 600 police officers are undergoing intensive training sessions currently underway in Limbe and Ntcheu. The initiative draws lessons from previous elections and integrates guidelines from the newly revised 2025 Public Order Management Policy.

The focus is on equipping officers with practical skills to manage public gatherings peacefully, de-escalate potential tensions, and protect the rights of all citizens.

UNDP Resident Representative Fenella Frost underscored the delicate balance in electoral policing: “Effective policing is not a choice between order and rights—it is the art of safeguarding both.”

Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu, echoed these sentiments, stating; “Public trust is earned through consistency, fairness, and transparency. Together, with a shared vision and unwavering determination, we will uphold the principles and foundations for a peaceful and democratic society.”

The launch ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Christopher Tukula, Commissioner of the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC); and Ronan Sweeney, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland.

This training is a part of the Malawi Electoral Support Project (MESP), funded by the European Union in Malawi, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK), the Embassy of Ireland, and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Lilongwe.

The program underscores Malawi’s commitment to conducting peaceful, credible elections while reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement agencies.