As life becomes increasingly difficult for Malawians despite promises of a “Canaan” by President Lazarus Chakwera many Malawians are now comparing their suffering to the painful history of Bagamoyo, a town on the Tanzanian coast that played a major role in the East African slave trade. This comparison is not merely symbolic; it reflects how deeply the past still resonates with people in the region.

Bagamoyo means “lay down your heart” in Swahili. In the 1700s and 1800s, it was a place of immense sorrow. Many slaves from Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and central Tanzania were brought there. Chained and sold, they were transported across the Indian Ocean to Zanzibar and later to regions such as the Middle East, India, and Europe.

“Bagamoyo was not just a stop; it was the centre of a cruel system that treated people like goods,” says Dr Halima Mwakilasa, a history expert at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Today, many Malawians say their country feels like a “modern Bagamoyo.” With rising prices, scarce jobs, and worsening living conditions, people feel hopeless and trapped by the economy.

During colonial times, Bagamoyo served as the capital of German East Africa. Some buildings from that era still stand, such as the Caravan Serai, which once held slaves, and the Catholic Mission Museum, which now shares stories of both pain and resilience.

Today, Bagamoyo is a peaceful town known for its beaches and art. UNESCO has recognized it as an important historical site, and efforts are underway to designate it as a World Heritage Site. Local leaders emphasize the importance of preserving this history so that future generations can learn from it.

As Malawians reflect on the story of Bagamoyo to describe their current hardships, they are not only highlighting today’s challenges they are also sending a message to the world we must learn from history and strive to build a better, fairer future.