Renowned traditional music artist Keturah has revealed the reason behind her recent silence in the music scene, saying she has been in the studio cooking up new songs that she plans to release soon.

Speaking in Blantyre, Keturah shared that she has recorded six brand-new tracks, which she will officially release next month. She described the upcoming songs as a reflection of her growth as an artist and a continuation of her mission to preserve and promote Malawi’s cultural heritage through music.

“I know many people have been wondering why I’ve been quiet lately. I took time to focus on creating something meaningful for my fans. The six songs are ready, and I’m excited to share them soon,” said Keturah.

She added that the new music explores various themes that resonate with everyday life in Malawi, blending traditional rhythms with fresh, soulful melodies that her audience has come to love.

Keturah, who has gained widespread acclaim both locally and internationally for her powerful vocals and authentic sound, said fans can expect not only singles but also a series of live performances and visuals to accompany the releases.

Her announcement has already sparked excitement among her supporters, who have eagerly awaited new material since her last project. With her new music set for release next month, Keturah is poised to once again make waves in Malawi’s music industry.

Fans and music lovers are advised to stay tuned for the official release dates and platforms.