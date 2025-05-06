If “health is wealth,” why don’t we prioritize it more seriously? Malawi’s growing population raises concerns about airborne diseases like TB, flu, and measles, which spread easily during the autumn season. To protect our communities, it’s crucial to take health precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us valuable lessons about the importance of mask-wearing, hand hygiene, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and staying home when sick.

However, since the pandemic subsided, we’ve largely ignored these practices. It’s time for the government to revive these proactive measures.

We appreciate the Malawi government and Ministry of Health’s efforts in promoting sanitation and hygiene, which are essential for our well-being. The saying “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” reminds us that prevention is better than cure.

This requires a shared commitment: the government must continue strong health interventions, citizens should remain vigilant, and companies should enforce health practices among workers and consumers.

By working together, we can build a healthier future for Malawi. Let’s take health seriously and prioritize our collective well-being.