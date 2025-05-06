Bishop William Mchombo of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) has officially launched the Savings Ministry, a new initiative aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt a culture of saving for meaningful and sustainable development.

The Savings Ministry is a three-year K80 million project funded by Five Talents, a UK-based organization, and it will be implemented across 19 Parishes under the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at Chilema Ecumenical Conference and Training Centre in Zomba, Bishop Mchombo said the project seeks to empower individuals and groups to save and invest in ways that support their families and communities.

“The program is designed to help lift the lives of the less privileged by promoting economic self-reliance and through this initiative, people will receive entrepreneurship training, enabling them to participate in the development of both their households and the church,” he said.

He noted that while many people have access to money, they often lack knowledge on how to save and manage it effectively.

Mchombo, therefore, said that the Savings Ministry will provide training in financial literacy and encourage the formation of savings groups to address this gap.

Bishop Mchombo also highlighted the broader impact the program is expected to have, including improved access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure in local communities.

“Many people are forced to borrow money at high interest rates due to poor saving habits, which leads to deeper poverty,” he said. “As a church, we believe in supporting our members both spiritually and physically.”

Winnie Sadyalunda, Chairperson of St. Veronica at Mponda’s Parish and representative of ADUS congregants, welcomed the initiative, stating that it will help people become financially independent and better equipped to contribute to church development.