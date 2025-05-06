In a refreshing departure from the long-standing tradition of political discontinuity, President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has earned commendation for continuing development projects initiated by the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, despite criticism over delays in fulfilling its promises.

Historically, successive governments in Malawi have often discarded or neglected projects launched by their predecessors, frequently due to political rivalry. This has resulted in massive wastage of public funds and stagnation in vital sectors such as infrastructure, education, and health.

However, under President Chakwera’s leadership, this trend is changing. While his government faces criticism for failing to fulfil certain pledges, such as completing the Mzimba District Council office complex, Mzimba Stadium, the critical road from Jenda through Edingeni via Manyamula to Mzimba Boma, and establishing Mombela University, there is notable praise for his commitment to sustaining development initiatives launched by former President Peter Mutharika.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa applauded this rare show of political maturity and urged all presidential hopefuls in the forthcoming September 16, 2025, election to uphold the principle of development continuity.

“Much as Chakwera is struggling to run the country, one thing I must commend him for is maintaining the developments initiated by Peter Mutharika,” said Chirwa. “It’s a positive gesture that shows governance should be about serving Malawians, not personal or party interests.”

The practice of building on previous administrations’ work not only saves costs but also ensures smoother and faster delivery of services to citizens. Chirwa emphasized that development is a collective journey, and future leaders must prioritize national interest over political expediency.

As Malawi prepares for the upcoming general elections, citizens and analysts alike hope that this emerging culture of development continuity will become a permanent feature of the country’s governance.