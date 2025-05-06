The Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) has announced that 83.4 megawatts (MW) of power are currently off the national grid due to technical faults at various power stations.

According to EGENCO’s update on May 6, 2025, the affected units include a 20MW unit at Nkula B, Unit 3 (32.4MW) at Kapichira Power Station due to a switchgear fault, and Unit 5 (31MW) at Tedzani Power Station due to burnt generator stator windings.

EGENCO’s engineers and original equipment manufacturers are working to rectify the problems. At Kapichira, a temporary solution is being explored while awaiting a permanent fix. Contracts have been signed with manufacturers to address faults at Tedzani.

“The Engineers have since returned to China and will return with the required expertise and spare parts to fix switchgear. Meanwhile efforts are underway to reconnect the Unit to national grid through temporary solution,” said EGENCO.

The company assures stakeholders that efforts are underway to restore the affected units and minimize inconvenience.